Crawford (shoulder) went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in an extra-inning loss to the Orioles on Saturday.

The veteran shortstop was back in the lineup and leading off after missing three games with a bruised shoulder, and he slugged the second of four Mariners homers on the afternoon in the third inning. Crawford has now left the yard twice in his last four games after going 16 straight games without a round-tripper immediately prior to that streak. He's been a constant presence on the bases throughout his last 10 games, however, generating a .391 OBP thanks in large part to a 15.2 percent walk rate in that span.