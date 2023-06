Crawford went 4-for-5 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Angels.

Crawford had just one hit in 17 at-bats over his first five games in June before busting the slump Saturday. The shortstop continues to hold down the leadoff spot for the Mariners despite his spotty hitting of late. He's up to a .249/.351/.349 slash line through 60 contests while adding three home runs, 23 RBI, 33 runs scored, 12 doubles and a stolen base over 243 plate appearances.