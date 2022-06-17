Crawford (illness) went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Angels.

Crawford prevented the Mariners from getting shut out by hitting an RBI double in the eighth inning. The shortstop missed two games due to the illness, and he's now 2-for-12 across his last three contests after a hot start to June. The 27-year-old has maintained a .296/.374/.435 slash line with five home runs, three stolen bases, 16 RBI, 28 runs scored and 13 doubles through 59 games overall. He hit leadoff Thursday, but he should drop back into the heart of the order since Jesse Winker received a routine off day.