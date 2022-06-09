Crawford went 2-for-5 with one double, one RBI, one run scored and one steal in Wednesday's victory over the Astros.

Crawford tied the game with an RBI single in the fourth and proceeded to steal second, notching his second steal of the season. He added a leadoff double in the fifth and eventually came around to score on an Adam Frazier sacrifice fly, pushing Seattle's lead to 5-3. Across 54 games, Crawford is slashing .294/.382/.442 with five home runs and 15 RBI.