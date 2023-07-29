Crawford (knee) went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Crawford missed Wednesday's game with a knee injury, but an off day Thursday allowed him to heal enough to get back in the lineup. The shortstop has put together an excellent July, batting .329 (28-for-85) with 12 walks over 22 contests. He's up to a .261/.368/.400 slash line with eight home runs, 35 RBI, 54 runs scored and a stolen base through 96 contests, and he continues to look solid atop the Mariners' lineup.