Crawford (shoulder) isn't in the Mariners' lineup Thursday against the Yankees.
Crawford was expected to miss Thursday's game, and he is hopeful he'll be able to return over the weekend against Baltimore. In the meantime, Jose Caballero will start at shortstop and Kolten Wong will start at second while batting ninth.
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Likely to undergo MRI on shoulder•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Removed with shoulder issue•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Leaves in third inning•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Belts fourth homer in loss•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: On base four times Monday•