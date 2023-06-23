Crawford (shoulder) is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Orioles, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Crawford will miss a third straight game as he continues to nurse an injured right shoulder following a collision during Tuesday's game with the Yankees. Jose Caballero will slide over to shortstop while Kolten Wong enters the lineup at second base and bats seventh versus Baltimore.
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Trending in right direction•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Remains out Thursday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Likely to undergo MRI on shoulder•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Removed with shoulder issue•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Leaves in third inning•