Crawford (knee) is hitting leadoff and playing shortstop versus the Padres on Tuesday.
Crawford left Saturday's game versus the Rangers with a knee bruise, and he sat out Sunday's blowout loss against Texas. The shortstop is back at the top of the lineup for the first game of a two-game set against the Padres with Kolten Wong moving to second base and Jose Caballero getting the day off.
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Dealing with bruised knee•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Out with knee injury•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Plans to play after late injury•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Goes deep in loss•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Hits second homer•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Multi-hit effort in loss•