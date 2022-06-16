Crawford (illness) is starting Thursday's game against the Angels.
Crawford missed the last two games due to food poisoning but will start at shortstop and lead off during Thursday's series opener against the Angels. Prior to the absence, he hit .333 with two doubles, five runs, two RBI and two stolen bases over his last eight games.
