Crawford went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Rangers.

Crawford reached home on a Sam Haggerty single in the second inning, then again on an error in the sixth inning. He also picked up two hits in Sunday's game, his second two-hit game in a row. The shortstop has been inconsistent this month, going 9-for-42, resulting in a .214 batting average. Perhaps Crawford's last two games are a sign that his .259 season batting average will continue to improve.