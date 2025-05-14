Crawford was scratched from Wednesday's lineup versus the Yankees, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.
Crawford is presumably dealing with some sort of injury, but the Mariners should provide a reason for the infielder being scratched soon. Leo Rivas has entered the lineup at shortstop and in the No. 9 spot in the lineup, while Miles Mastrobuoni will be elevated to the leadoff spot.
