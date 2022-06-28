Crawford has been suspended five games for his role in Sunday's brawl with the Angels, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Crawford was one of seven players to be suspended for the incident, though his ban was among the longest of the group. He is appealing the discipline, so he remains in the Mariners' lineup as the starting shortstop while hitting leadoff Monday against the Orioles.
