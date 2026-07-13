Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Three hits Sunday

Crawford went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Crawford extended Seattle's lead to 3-0 in the second inning with his two-out, two-run double off Ian Seymour before adding a third RBI with his second double in the ninth. It's a nice way to head into the All-Star break for Crawford, who'd gone 13 games without an RBI prior to Sunday -- he went 8-for-52 (.154) with a .453 OPS over that span. Overall, Crawford is slashing .218/.334/.359 with 10 homers, 38 runs scored, 28 RBI and one steal through 335 plate appearances this season.