Crawford (shoulder) was able to partake in pregame drills Thursday, and manager Scott Servais says he's optimistic the veteran will return to the lineup at some point during the weekend series against the Orioles, the Associated Press reports.

Servais confirmed Crawford was feeling better despite missing his second straight game Thursday following a collision with the Yankees' Harrison Bader in Tuesday's series opener. Crawford appears to have a fighting chance of jumping back into action as early as Friday night's game, with official confirmation of his status set to be revealed when lineups are released Friday afternoon.