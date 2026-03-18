Crawford received an injection in his injured shoulder Wednesday, and manager Dan Wilson said it's unclear if the shortstop will be ready to play in the March 26 season opener versus the Guardians, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Following the injection, Crawford will be shut down for a few days, according to Divish. The veteran shortstop has been dealing with the shoulder issue for most of spring training and has appeared in just seven Cactus League contests. He has two hits across 18 trips to the plate and now may be in danger of missing Opening Day. If Crawford is shelved to begin the season, Leo Rivas and top prospect Colt Emerson would be the top candidates to fill in at shortstop.