The Mariners recalled Kowar from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

Kowar was optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday, but he'll turn around and head back to Seattle to replace the injured Trent Thornton (Achilles). Kowar will likely take on a middle relief role with the Mariners after posting a 1.54 ERA and 0.86 WHIP through 11.2 innings with the big club this season.