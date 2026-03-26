Kowar cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Kowar lost his place on the 40-man roster Wednesday after giving up three runs (one earned) over six innings during spring training, but he'll remain within the Orioles organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 29-year-old posted a 2.57 ERA over 14 frames in Triple-A last year and could work his way back into the majors if he performs similarly in 2026.