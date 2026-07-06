Orioles' Jackson Kowar: Out for season after shoulder scope

Kowar underwent a successful right shoulder arthroscopic debridement surgery June 24, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

After failing to win an Opening Day roster spot with the Orioles coming out of spring training, Kowar was assigned to Triple-A Norfolk to begin the season. He compiled a 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 5:1 K:BB in five innings out of the Norfolk bullpen before landing on the injured list April 16 due to the shoulder injury. Kowar didn't respond as well to rest and rehab as he had hoped and ultimately required surgery, prompting Norfolk to move him to its full-season IL last week. He'll likely be in the market for a minor-league deal this winter and could be fully cleared by the time pitchers report to spring training in February.