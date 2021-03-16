Paxton missed his previous Cactus League starts due to appointments to sort out a visa issue, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Canadian lefty has seen two separate Cactus League starts canceled and replaced by simulated games, but thankfully both have been due to scheduling conflicts rather than any injury. He's yet to appear in a Cactus League game this spring but has reportedly looked good in sim-game action. He'll pitch Sunday against the Brewers unless scheduling conflicts arise yet again.