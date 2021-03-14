Kelenic (knee) is scheduled to take batting practice Sunday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
The activity marks another step forward in the recovery process for Kelenic, who is beginning to ramp up again after being diagnosed March 6 with a left knee injury. Though the knee issue appears to be minor, it could be enough to prevent Kelenic from breaking camp with the big club while simultaneously allowing the Mariners to secure an extra year of service time for the outfielder. Assuming he avoids any setbacks in the recovery process, however, Kelenic should get the green light to make his big-league debut in the first month of the season.
