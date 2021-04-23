Kelenic will "play in the big leagues in the not-too-distant-future" according to general manager Jerry Dipoto, but the team's current strong outfield depth chart doesn't presently offer the 21-year-old an opportunity for promotion, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The prized prospect made quite an impression during Cactus League play and has made his burning desire to start competing at the big-league level very apparent, but he'll still continue biding his time at the alternate training site for the moment. With Mitch Haniger, Taylor Trammell, a now healthy Kyle Lewis and Ty France holding down the three outfield spots and the designated hitter role, respectively, the organization feels Kelenic contjnues to be best served getting in everyday reps as opposed to only taking occasional major-league at-bats.