Kelenic went 1-for-4 with a three-run triple in Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Kelenic was 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts before drilling a bases-clearing triple in the eighth inning. He picked up his first extra-base hit since June 10 and is now slashing .258/.327/.479 with 32 RBI and 29 extra-base hits through 66 games. However, he's gone just 12-for-71 (.169) over his last 20 games and owns a 33.1% strikeout rate on the year.