Kelenic went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs in a win over the Nationals on Monday.
Kelenic hit the double-digit steal mark for the first time in his big-league career with his fifth-inning swipe after a walk. The versatile outfielder has reached safely in seven of his last eight games while also recording six RBI, but he has just a .179 average over that span thanks in large part to a 32.4 percent strikeout rate.
