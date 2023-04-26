Kelenic is hitting third and playing left field against Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Kelenic has been hitting sixth or seventh throughout the 2022 campaign, but after picking up three hits with a homer and seeing his season slash improve to .342/.395/.726 over 81 plate appearances, the Mariners are moving the 23-year-old into a more significant role in the lineup. After struggling mightily over the first two seasons with Seattle, Kelenic appears to finally be experiencing the breakout fantasy GMs have been waiting for.
More News
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Homers again Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Knocks sixth homer Sunday•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Hits fifth homer•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Key source of offense Sunday•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Homers in fourth straight game•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Batting sixth against lefty•