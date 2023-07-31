Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said July 22 that Kelenic (foot) is expected to be confined to a walking boot for a total of 4-to-6 weeks and is unlikely to return from the 10-day injured list until early September, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Kelenic was placed on the injured list July 20 after he suffered a fractured left foot when he kicked a water cooler out of frustration a day earlier following a strikeout in a game against the Twins. He's now been donning a boot for nearly two weeks and looks like he could remain idle for most of August before he's able to resume full baseball activities. A firmer timeline for Kelenic's return from the IL should come into focus once he sheds the boot, but the 54-51 Mariners may not be motivated to have the 24-year-old outfielder rush back if the team is well removed from wild-card contention heading into the final month of the season.