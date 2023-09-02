Kelenic (foot) started in right field and played six innings in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Sugar Land on Friday, going 0-for-2 with a walk.

A night after making his rehab debut with a full game's worth of plate appearances as the designated hitter, Kelenic tested his foot out on defense with apparent success. It remains to be seen if the Rainiers give Kelenic a day off Saturday after back-to-back appearances, but it appears he might have a chance at putting in a full nine innings in the field in relatively short order.