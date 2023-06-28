Kelenic is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals.
Dylan Moore, Julio Rodriguez and Teoscar Hernandez will start across the outfield as the Mariners face off against the Nats and left-hander Patrick Corbin. The left-handed-hitting Kelenic has actually fared very well versus southpaws this year, but he'll take a seat in Wednesday's matinee game at T-Mobile Park.
