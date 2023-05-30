Kelenic went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Yankees on Monday.

Kelenic reached a new career high with his seventh stolen base of the season following his second-inning single, helping Seattle manufacture its first run of the game by eventually working his way home on a pair of groundouts. The 23-year-old is picking up some momentum at the plate as May concludes, as he's now reached safely in six of 13 plate appearances across the last three games.