Mariners' Jhonny Pereda: Sitting in second straight game

Pereda is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

After making three consecutive starts at catcher, Pereda now finds himself on the bench for the second straight day while the Mariners go with Mitch Garver behind the plate. Pereda has produced a .750 OPS over 14 games since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma on May 14, but his run as Seattle's preferred option at catcher will soon come to an end with Cal Raleigh (oblique) in the midst of a rehab assignment and likely to be activated from the injured list at the beginning of next week.