Pereda went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the White Sox.

Making just his sixth start this season, Pereda led off the seventh inning with a 392-foot blast off Sean Newcomb, his first major-league home run, to put the Mariners ahead 3-2. While the 30-year-old Pereda has been used sparingly in the majors, he swung the bat well with Triple-A Tacoma this year, slashing .321/.414/.417 with a pair of homers across 25 games. Pereda should continue to back up Mitch Garver while Cal Raleigh (oblique) is sidelined.