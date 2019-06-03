Mariners' John Andreoli: Dealt to Seattle
The Mariners acquired Andreoli from the Twins on Sunday.
Andreoli was assigned to Triple-A Tacoma and entered the lineup Sunday, going 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. The outfielder has now been in the Seattle organization for three separate stints, with his second one coming to end in January, when he was claimed off waivers by the Rangers. After joining Texas, Andreoli spent time with the Giants and Twins before resurfacing with Seattle.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...