The Mariners acquired Andreoli from the Twins on Sunday.

Andreoli was assigned to Triple-A Tacoma and entered the lineup Sunday, going 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. The outfielder has now been in the Seattle organization for three separate stints, with his second one coming to end in January, when he was claimed off waivers by the Rangers. After joining Texas, Andreoli spent time with the Giants and Twins before resurfacing with Seattle.

