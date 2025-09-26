default-cbs-image
Polanco is not in the Mariners' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Friday.

Polanco will begin Friday's contest on the bench while Cole Young starts at second base and bats ninth. Polanco has been hot at the plate since Sept. 1 with a .329/.375/.608 slash line with three home runs, 13 RBI, 12 doubles and 12 runs scored across 89 plate appearances.

