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Mariners' Jose Ferrer: Goes on paternity list
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1 min read
The Mariners placed Ferrer on the paternity leave list Monday.
By rule, Ferrer will miss the next 1-to-3 contests while welcoming a new child to the family. His spot on the roster and in the bullpen will be taken over by Domingo Gonzalez.
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