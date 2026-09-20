Ferrer (4-4) took the loss after allowing two runs on two hits over one-third of an inning Saturday against the Rockies.

Ferrer inherited runners on the corners with one out in the seventh and Seattle leading 3-1. Jake McCarthy's RBI groundout cut the lead in half before a fielding miscue extended the inning, and TJ Rumfield followed with a game-tying RBI single. Ferrer was then replaced by Cooper Criswell, who allowed the inherited runner to score on Cole Carrigg's go-ahead two-run single. Ferrer has been a bit inconsistent in recent weeks, and despite not allowing runs in six of his eight appearances this month, he sports a 5.06 ERA with a 6:2 K:BB in 5.1 innings since the beginning of September.