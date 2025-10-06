Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Monday that Naylor is with his expecting wife and it's uncertain whether the first baseman will be available for ALDS Games 3 and 4 in Detroit, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Naylor did not travel with the team as he and his wife await the birth of their first child. He could be placed on the paternity list, which would make him unavailable for 1-to-3 games, but it does not seem to be a given that that move will be made. Luke Raley or Eugenio Suarez could fill in at first base if Naylor has to miss time. If it's Suarez who is used at first base, the Mariners would install Ben Williamson at third base. Naylor has gone 0-for-8 with a 1:1 BB:K in the first two games of the ALDS versus the Tigers.