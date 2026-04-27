Naylor (quadriceps) will start at first base and bat cleanup in Monday's game against the Twins.

Naylor didn't play in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals while he managed a tight quad, but the one day off appears to be all the slugging first baseman needed to overcome the issue. Before taking a seat Sunday, Naylor had been on fire at the dish, having gone 12-for-25 (.480 average) with one home run, two doubles, four stolen bases, four RBI and three runs over his previous seven starts.