Naylor isn't in Seattle's starting lineup Sunday versus St. Louis.

Naylor has been heating up of late, slashing .480/.533/.680 with one home run, four RBI and four stolen bases over his past seven games. He fouled a ball off his foot Friday but remained in the lineup Saturday, so for the time being his absence from the lineup Sunday appears to be a routine rest day. Connor Joe is making a start at first base in Naylor's stead in the series finale.