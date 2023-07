Rojas was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Mariners on Monday along with Dominic Canzone and Ryan Bliss in exchange for Paul Sewald, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Rojas, 29, is in the midst of his worst season since 2020, as he is slashing .228/.292/.296 with zero home runs and six steals in 59 games. He has essentially been a replacement-level player (-0.1 fWAR), and Rojas will contend with Kolten Wong and Jose Caballero for playing time in Seattle.