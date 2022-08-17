Then (elbow) was reinstated from Double-A Arkansas' injured list last Thursday and made his 2022 debut for the affiliate two days later, striking out two and allowing one run on hit and one walk in a one-inning appearance.

Then had been on the shelf since early April with the right elbow injury before he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League earlier this month. After two one-inning outings in the ACL, Then was cleared to rejoin Arkansas. The 22-year-old seems likely to work out of the bullpen moving forward.