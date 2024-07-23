The Mariners placed Rodriguez on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right ankle sprain, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Rodriguez suffered the injury after crashing into the outfield wall during Sunday's contest. He was initially labeled as day-to-day, but after further evaluation from the Mariners' training staff, the team has elected to sideline the 23-year-old for at least 10 days rather than attempt to rush him back into the lineup. With Rodriguez out, the door is open for Jonatan Clase and the newly recalled Cade Marlowe to see playing time in Seattle's outfield.