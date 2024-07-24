Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Wednesday that Rodriguez (ankle) will be re-evaluated around Aug. 1, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Rodriguez will be eligible to return from the 10-day injured list Aug. 1, but the Mariners are off that day before starting a three-game series with the Phillies on Aug. 2. Based on Hollander's comments, Rodriguez doesn't sound like he'll be able to take part in baseball activities over the next 10 days before he's re-evaluated, so the 23-year-old would seem to be unlikely to be cleared for the series with the Phillies. Rodriguez was diagnosed with a right high-ankle sprain after suffering the injury while leaping into the outfield wall in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Astros. Victor Robles has drawn three straight starts in center field in Rodriguez's stead.