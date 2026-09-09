Montes went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's 10-5 loss to the Rangers.

Making his return to the lineup after missing Seattle's previous two games with a hip injury, Montes cut the M's deficit to 4-3 in the fourth inning with a three-run blast off Cal Quantrill that traveled 474 feet, tied for the longest homer in the majors this season. After going 2-for-4 with a home run in his major-league debut on Sep. 1, Montes had gone just 1-for-10 in his subsequent four contests. Still, the rookie should see regular playing time down the stretch in a strong-side platoon role.