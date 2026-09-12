Montes went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Athletics.

Montes hasn't found a ton of consistency at the plate so far, batting .240 across his first nine big-league games. He has tapped into some power with three homers and a double among his six hits, giving him eight RBI and four runs scored as well. Montes topped 30 homers both this year and in 2025 in the minors as he's made a quick ascent to the majors. He'll be in contention to be the Mariners' starting right fielder in 2027, but he could end up in a platoon role if his strikeout rate remains excessively high.