Mariners' Leo Rivas: Exiting starting nine Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rivas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Will Wilson will receive the nod at third base in place of Rivas in the series finale. Rivas had started in nine of Seattle's last 10 games, batting just .129 with zero home runs or steals, four RBI and one run during that stretch. Even while he continues to see steady playing time in the absence of Brendan Donovan (groin), Rivas will hold limited fantasy appeal.
More News
-
Mariners' Leo Rivas: Getting rest Saturday•
-
Mariners' Leo Rivas: Filling in for injured Donovan•
-
Mariners' Leo Rivas: Playing time trending down•
-
Mariners' Leo Rivas: Will be Opening Day shortstop•
-
Mariners' Leo Rivas: Another start at second base•
-
Mariners' Leo Rivas: Scratched from Thursday's lineup•