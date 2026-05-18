Mariners' Leo Rivas: Optioned to Tacoma
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners optioned Rivas to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
Rivas had been in the lineup for only four of the Mariners' past 10 games. The slick-fielding infielder has managed just a .131/.263/.172 batting line in 38 contests for Seattle this season.
More News
-
Mariners' Leo Rivas: Returning to backup role•
-
Mariners' Leo Rivas: Exiting starting nine Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Leo Rivas: Getting rest Saturday•
-
Mariners' Leo Rivas: Filling in for injured Donovan•
-
Mariners' Leo Rivas: Playing time trending down•
-
Mariners' Leo Rivas: Will be Opening Day shortstop•