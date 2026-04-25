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Rivas isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.

Rivas has been starting regularly since Brendan Donovan (groin) went on the IL, but the former has gone just 2-for-23 with a pair of RBI across his last seven games. He'll get a chance to reset with a day off Saturday; meanwhile, Will Wilson will start at the hot corner and bat ninth.

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