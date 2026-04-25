Mariners' Leo Rivas: Getting rest Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rivas isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
Rivas has been starting regularly since Brendan Donovan (groin) went on the IL, but the former has gone just 2-for-23 with a pair of RBI across his last seven games. He'll get a chance to reset with a day off Saturday; meanwhile, Will Wilson will start at the hot corner and bat ninth.
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