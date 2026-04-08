Rivas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Rivas had drawn starts at either shortstop or third base in 10 of the Mariners' first 11 games, but he'll remain on the bench for a second day in a row as Seattle closes out its series in Arlington. With J.P. Crawford recently returning from a stint on the injured list and expected to handle a near-everyday role at shortstop moving forward, Rivas' opportunities will likely be limited now that Seattle has all of its key infielders available.