The Mariners recalled Rivas from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

With J.P. Crawford (hand) headed for the injured list, Rivas will rejoin the big-league squad in order to replenish the Mariners' infield depth. The 26-year-old has gone 2-for-6 during his previous stints in the majors this season and has slashed .296/.441/.424 through 266 plate appearances in the minors.