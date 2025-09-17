Evans (elbow) walked one and struck out one in a scoreless first inning during his first rehab outing for Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

Evans threw just 11 of his 22 pitches for strikes, so he wasn't particularly sharp in his first game action in over a month. The right-hander will likely require a handful of appearances in the minor leagues before the Mariners consider reinstating him from the injured list. With the Seattle rotation at full strength, Evans will likely be an option for the bullpen once he's fully recovered from right elbow inflammation.