Evans (elbow) threw a bullpen session Monday and is on track to embark on a rehab assignment next week, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Evans landed on the 15-day injured list in mid-August due to right elbow inflammation. Monday marked his second bullpen session since being cleared to resume throwing, and barring a setback, the 24-year-old right-hander could return to the majors in mid-September. Evans posted a 6-5 record in 15 starts with a 4.37 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 58:30 K:BB across 78.1 major-league innings prior to his injury.